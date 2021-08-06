Cooking with John: Mediterranean Sandwich Co.’s Beyond Meat Gyro

(WKRG) – In today’s Cooking with John, we are joined by Vlad Moldoveanu from Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Vlad introduces us to the Beyond Meat Gyro, which uses a non-GMO plant-sourced protein, topped with your favorite gyro ingredients like housemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all wrapped up in fresh pita bread.

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest rotisserie chicken, beef and lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients.

The Beyond Meat Gyro is just one of the Mediterranean Sandwich Co.’s many vegetarian options. They also serve a fresh falafel pita, an Impossible Shawarma, and a vegetable gyro.

In addition to traditional chicken shawarma and gyros, the Mediterranean Sandwich Co. also offers local spins on the classics. Check out the Redneck Shawarma, chicken and bacon topped with smoked gouda and mozzarella. A Redneck Gyro features Conecuh sausage.

You can find a full menu, including delicious penini-style flatbreads, signature bowls and specialty sides here.

Mediterranean Sandwich Company has locations in downtown Mobile, on Airport Boulevard, west Mobile, and Daphne.