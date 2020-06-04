Cooking with John: Marker 158 Dockside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Chef John Odom with Mile Marker 158 Dockside, who is cooking up Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Mile Marker 158 Dockside is located at 4673 Wharf Pkwy W in Orange Beach. You can call the restaurant at (251) 224-6500 or visit their website.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe

1 – 6 oz chicken breast

4 oz seasoned flour

2 slices swiss cheese

2 slices ham

4 oz egg wash

2 red potatoes

8 green beans

Pinch fresh chopped herbs

Oil for frying

Pinch of garlic and shallots

Pinch salt and pepper

2 oz honey mustard

Chicken stock

Instructions:

Butterfly chicken breast and season with salt and pepper Place 2 slices of ham and 2 slices of swiss on chicken breast. Roll chicken breast tightly. Then dredge chicken roulade in seasoned flour, shake off excess and dip into egg wash, then back into seasoned flour. Next deep fry at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Then bake in oven at 350 degrees for 6 minutes.

For green Beans:

Toast garlic and shallots in oil for 30 seconds or until translucent Next add green beans and chicken stock. Simmer to desired doneness. Finish with butter, salt and pepper.

For potatoes:

Cut into cubes. Then toss in oil and herbs. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes

