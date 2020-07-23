Cooking with John: Mac & Cheese from Barnyard Cafeteria

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef JJ Nelson with Barnyard Cafeteria shows us how to make Mac & Cheese.
RECIPE:
- Boil 10 lbs of macaroni noodles (keep seperate)
- Cut up 2lbs of butter into squares
- Place in pan, and top with shredded cheese
- Strain noodles
- Pour hot noodles over butter and cheese. (Let it sit for 2 minutes for butter and cheese to start melting.)
- Mix evenly with a long handled spoon
- Add 1.5 cups of AP Flour, 1 gallon of milk, 8 tablespoons of kosher salt, and 3 tea spoons of white pepper
- Mix evenly and again Taste mixture.
- Add salt/pepper to taste.
- Add pinches of flour to thicken or milk to dilute.
- Spray a pan, then fill with mixture.
- Top with shredded cheese.
- Cover pan with wrap, then foil.
- Bake @ 350 for 30-45 minutes. (Bake maybe 5 minutes uncovered to melt cheese topping.)
Find more information about Barnyard Cafeteria online or call (251) 679-1461. They are located at 1020 US-43 S, Saraland, AL 36571.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 surge: Confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. exceed 4 million
- Investigators release sketch of Pensacola man found as skeletal remains in 2004
- Mississippi deputy drowns after saving son during Florida vacation
- Chick-Fil-A leads Colorado fast food joints in COVID-19 outbreaks, and it isn’t even close
- Florida credit union pokes fun at mask debate