Cooking with John: Mac & Cheese from Barnyard Cafeteria

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef JJ Nelson with Barnyard Cafeteria shows us how to make Mac & Cheese.

RECIPE:

Boil 10 lbs of macaroni noodles (keep seperate)

Cut up 2lbs of butter into squares

Place in pan, and top with shredded cheese

Strain noodles

Pour hot noodles over butter and cheese. (Let it sit for 2 minutes for butter and cheese to start melting.)

Mix evenly with a long handled spoon

Add 1.5 cups of AP Flour, 1 gallon of milk, 8 tablespoons of kosher salt, and 3 tea spoons of white pepper

Mix evenly and again Taste mixture.

Add salt/pepper to taste.

Add pinches of flour to thicken or milk to dilute.

Spray a pan, then fill with mixture.

Top with shredded cheese.

Cover pan with wrap, then foil.

Bake @ 350 for 30-45 minutes. (Bake maybe 5 minutes uncovered to melt cheese topping.)

Find more information about Barnyard Cafeteria online or call (251) 679-1461. They are located at 1020 US-43 S, Saraland, AL 36571.

