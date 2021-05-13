Cooking with John: Lucy’s in the Square charcuterie board

(WKRG) — On today’s Cooking with John, we are changing things up a bit and going on the road to Pensacola, to Lucy’s in the Square. We are joined by Alexis Cooper, who is going to show us how to build a charcuterie board with a spicy kick at home. 

Ingredients:
Regular salami slices 
Cotija cheese (Spanish cheese) blocks
Tereso sausage (spicy Spanish sausage)
Pepper jack cheese blocks
Peppered salami 
Pita chips 
Lime for garnish 

Lucy’s in the Square offers other dishes, including flatbread, tacos, and other clean eating options. You can head over to Lucy’s on the Square at 301 South Adams St. in Pensacola.

