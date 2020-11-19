Cooking with John: Low Carb Recipes

In this week’s Cooking with John, Misty Whitehead with Chicken Salad Chick showed John how to make quick and easy, low carb recipes with the Chick.

Dish:

Classic Marinated Veggie Salad

Recipe:

Classic Carol Quick Chick

Peeled and sliced cucumber

Tomato wedges

Sliced Vidalia onion

Italian Dressing

Lettuce

Mix cucumber, tomato and onion in bowl.  Cover with Italian Dressing.  Place in refrigerator overnight.  Line plate or bowl with lettuce, spoon marinated veggies on top of lettuce, and finish off with a scoop of Classic Carol.

 Dish:

Classic Keto Avocado  

Recipe:

Classic Carol Quick Chick

Avocado

Everything Bagel seasoning Slice avocado in half, remove seed and peel.  Add a sprinkle of Everything Bagel seasoning and a scoop of Classic Carol to avocado(or use any of your favorite Chicken Salad Chick flavors).

