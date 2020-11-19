Cooking with John: Low Carb Recipes

In this week’s Cooking with John, Misty Whitehead with Chicken Salad Chick showed John how to make quick and easy, low carb recipes with the Chick.
Dish:
Classic Marinated Veggie Salad
Recipe:
Classic Carol Quick Chick
Peeled and sliced cucumber
Tomato wedges
Sliced Vidalia onion
Italian Dressing
Lettuce
Mix cucumber, tomato and onion in bowl. Cover with Italian Dressing. Place in refrigerator overnight. Line plate or bowl with lettuce, spoon marinated veggies on top of lettuce, and finish off with a scoop of Classic Carol.
Dish:
Classic Keto Avocado
Recipe:
Classic Carol Quick Chick
Avocado
Everything Bagel seasoning Slice avocado in half, remove seed and peel. Add a sprinkle of Everything Bagel seasoning and a scoop of Classic Carol to avocado(or use any of your favorite Chicken Salad Chick flavors).
LATEST STORIES:
- Tyson pork plant managers bet on how many workers would get COVID, lawsuit says
- BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend honors NAS Pensacola airman killed in training accident
- Governor Ivey announces over $298 million awarded to Public School and College Authority Projects
- Mobile Co. deputies capture suspect wanted in string of commercial thefts
- Escambia Co. Fire Rescue shows improper turkey frying, urges the public to be careful