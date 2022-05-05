MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteaks & Gyros joining John Nodar on Cooking with John. Michael Oh is here to show you how to make the restaurant’s Loaded Philly Cheesesteak. D’Michaels gets all its ingredients for the Philly Cheesesteak from Philadelphia.

The Philly Cheesesteak starts with the meat, once it’s warm add sauteed onions, bell pepper, mushroom, and a touch of jalapeno. Add a touch of margin to saute everything. Then chop the meat up small and fine once the meat is chopped mix in the vegetables. Finally, melt two or three pieces of cheese into the meat and vegetable mixture.

D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteaks & Gyros is located in Theodore on Theodore Dawes Road. For the full Cooking with John segment see the video above.