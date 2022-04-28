DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, Dorothy Overstreet from Kitchen on Main, joins John Nodar. The recipe this week is sauteed crab claws.

Overstreet suggestions start with butter, onions, bell pepper, and parsley. When it begins to sizzle add the white wine followed by the crab claws. Depending on the season the size of the claws will vary. When it begins to sizzle again it’s time to add the heavy cream. Once it’s all mixed go right ahead and serve.

Kitchen on Main is located in downtown Daphne. It is best to make reservations for Fridays and Saturdays and can be done through their Facebook page.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Fresh domestic crab claws

Sliced white onion

Bell peppers yellow and red

Chives

Parsley

Heavy cream

Sauvignon blanc

House Seasoning

Cold Butter

Sauté:

Sauté pan on med heat, throw 1/4 cup of butter, pinch of parsley & chives , white onion and bells – season with creole or house seasoning. When it sizzles pour in white wine, add 1/3 pound of claws, then slow add cream while sautéeing constantly- once heated through and sauce has formed you are ready to eat with sliced French bread