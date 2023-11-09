MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Chef Dorothy Overstreet from Kitchen on Main is cooking The Kitchen’s Crab Cakes & Dot’s Remoulade.
Kitchen on Main is an intimate and casual fine-dining neighborhood restaurant that provides full service. At Kitchen on Main, you will find fresh ingredients, seafood from the gulf, certified center-cut Angus beef and prime cuts of meats. Reservations are required.
The Kichen’s Crab Cakes
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup mayo
- 3/4 diced shallot
- 1 dash of salt & pepper
- Old Bay Seasoning to taste
- 1 pound jumbo lump crab
- 1 pinch of parsley
- 1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tsp dried mustard
- 1/4 cup small diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup small diced yellow pepper
- 1/4 tsp lemon juice,
- 1/3-1 cup of Panko bread crumbs
- 1 1/2 cup of sauteing oil
Instructions
- Whisk egg, mayo, Worcestershire, and dry seasoning together.
- Mix crab, peppers, lemon juice, parsley, and panko together.
- Fold in the egg mixture and form into the palm of your hand for smaller crab cakes.
- Heat oil in a pan until it shimmers and start frying.
- Turn once or twice until golden brown.
Dot’s Remoulade
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup mayo
- 1/4 cup creole mustard
- 2 heaping tbsp ketchup
- 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp chopped chives
- 1 tsp Worcestershire
- 1-2 tbsp sweet relish
Instructions
Whisk all ingredients gently until smooth.