MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Chef Dorothy Overstreet from Kitchen on Main is cooking The Kitchen’s Crab Cakes & Dot’s Remoulade.

Kitchen on Main is an intimate and casual fine-dining neighborhood restaurant that provides full service. At Kitchen on Main, you will find fresh ingredients, seafood from the gulf, certified center-cut Angus beef and prime cuts of meats. Reservations are required.

The Kichen’s Crab Cakes

Ingredients

1 egg

1/3 cup mayo

3/4 diced shallot

1 dash of salt & pepper

Old Bay Seasoning to taste

1 pound jumbo lump crab

1 pinch of parsley

1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp dried mustard

1/4 cup small diced red pepper

1/4 cup small diced yellow pepper

1/4 tsp lemon juice,

1/3-1 cup of Panko bread crumbs

1 1/2 cup of sauteing oil

Instructions

Whisk egg, mayo, Worcestershire, and dry seasoning together. Mix crab, peppers, lemon juice, parsley, and panko together. Fold in the egg mixture and form into the palm of your hand for smaller crab cakes. Heat oil in a pan until it shimmers and start frying. Turn once or twice until golden brown.

Dot’s Remoulade

Ingredients

3/4 cup mayo

1/4 cup creole mustard

2 heaping tbsp ketchup

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp chopped chives

1 tsp Worcestershire

1-2 tbsp sweet relish

Instructions

Whisk all ingredients gently until smooth.