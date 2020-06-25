Cooking with John: Hot Tamales with Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Owner Erin Putnam with Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken, who is cooking up Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales.

Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is located at 27080 US-98 in Daphne, Alabama. You can call the restaurant at (251) 621-1666 or visit their website.

LATEST STORIES: