Cooking with John: Hog Wild BBQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Chef John with Hog Wild BBQ, who is cooking up Smoked Crispy Chicken.

Hog Wild BBQ is located at 911 Gulf Shores Pkwy in Gulf Shores, Alabama. You can call the restaurant at (251)-540-9453 or visit their website.

