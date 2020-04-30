Cooking with John: Grover T’s BBQ

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John features Grover T’s BBQ. Chef and owner Mike Thomas cooked up onion rings.

More information on Grover T’s BBQ can be found here.

Onion Ring Recipe:

The secret to good fried onion rings is to start with real onions. Tada! As simple as this sounds it’s unusual to find restaurants making fresh onion rings. It is more common to find frozen that are refried.

We start with a white onion sliced into 1/2″ rings. We use a super colossal size onion but any large onion is fine. Then we separate them into individual rings.

For the dipping batter use 1/2 of any portion of buttermilk to an equal portion of eggs that have been mixed. Chill and set aside.

For the seasoned flour, we use all-purpose flour then and add cracker meal, salt, black pepper, celery-salt to taste and mix well. Any seasoned flour will work so make it to your personal preference. Remember the star of the show is the onion.

We dip the rings into the buttermilk and egg mixture then into the seasoned flour, then back into the butter milk & egg and then a final trip into the seasoned flour before dropping them into 360 degree cooking oil for 2 1/2 minutes or until golden brown.

We use popcorn salt to season one final time before serving. Popcorn salt is a smaller grain so it stays on the cooked onion rings.

We are open 7 days a week. From 11am to 9 pm. Our address is 5887 Hwy 90 Milton Fl 32583

Orders can be placed on-line www.grovertbbq.com, at our host stand, by telephone 850-564-1231, or door dash. We offer curb side pickup for orders phone in for pickup or placed on-line.

LATEST STORIES: