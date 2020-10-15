Cooking with John: Grilled Ribeye Steak and Potatoes with Smoky Paprika Rub

Cooking with John

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, Kendra and Paul Moravec with Moravec Cattle Company in Grand Bay visited the WKRG News 5 studio to make a ribeye steak and potatoes with smoky paprika rub.

Check out the recipe below:

  • 2 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large russet potatoes, cut lengthwise into 8 wedges each
  • 1 tablespoon minced green onions
  • Sour Cream and Onion Sauce (recipe follows) (optional)

Seasoning:

  • 2 tablespoons smoked or Spanish paprika
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
  1. Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl; remove and reserve 2 tablespoons. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks; set aside. Combine reserved seasoning, oil and salt in large bowl. Add potatoes; toss to coat.
  2. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange potatoes around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill potatoes 14 to 17 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.
  3. Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Sprinkle green onion over potatoes. Serve potatoes with Sour Cream and Onion Sauce for dipping, if desired.

    Sour Cream and Onion Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup dairy sour cream and 2 tablespoons minced green onion. Sprinkle with smoked or Spanish paprika, as desired. Yield: 1/2 cup

To keep in line with Beef Month in Alabama, WKRG News 5 brings you beef-inspired dishes. If interested in other beef recipes, click here

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories