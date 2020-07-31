Cooking with John: Fried Oyster Rockefeller Po-Boy from Broussard’s Bayou Grill Navarre

NAVAREE, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s edition of Cooking with John, guest Chef Lori L’Herisse with Broussard’s Bayou Grill Navarre shows us how to make a Fried Oyster Rockefeller Po-Boy.
Watch the video above to get the recipe.
LATEST STORIES:
- Clarke County Board of Education delays school start date to August 31st
- Indiana student tests positive for coronavirus on first day of school
- PD: 14-year-old transported after shark bite in Orange Beach
- Gov. Tate Reeves plans to replace Republican Chairman Lucien Smith
- NMU Board of Trustees passes motion to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day on campus