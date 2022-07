MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Barnyard Buffett.

JJ Nelson will be showing John how they make their famous fried chicken.

He starts by marinating the chicken in spices and ice water for 12 hours. Once that’s done, the chicken is breaded and placed in the fryer until golden and crispy.

Barnyard Buffett is located at 1020 US-43 S Saraland, AL 36571.