MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Chicken ‘N The Egg.

Jennifer Mccray will be showing John how they make their Farmer’s Omelet.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

turn the grill on high heat

butter the grill

ladle on the egg mixture

turn the heat down

add the peppers, onion and mushroom to the side and sauté

add the meats to the veggie mixture

place topping in the middle of the eggs and flip over

sprinkle the inside with cheese and fold

add to a plate and top with the leftover veggie & meat mixture

Chicken ‘N The Egg is located ta 6707 Pensacola Blvd Pensacola, FL.