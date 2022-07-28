MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Chicken ‘N The Egg.
Jennifer Mccray will be showing John how they make their Farmer’s Omelet.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- turn the grill on high heat
- butter the grill
- ladle on the egg mixture
- turn the heat down
- add the peppers, onion and mushroom to the side and sauté
- add the meats to the veggie mixture
- place topping in the middle of the eggs and flip over
- sprinkle the inside with cheese and fold
- add to a plate and top with the leftover veggie & meat mixture
Chicken ‘N The Egg is located ta 6707 Pensacola Blvd Pensacola, FL.