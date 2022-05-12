MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caroline hosted Cooking with John this week. In this week’s segment, WKRG talked about the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cookoff.

Alex Naman from Naman’s Catering joined along with Chris Shrader with the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cookoff and discussed cooking steaks on the grill with a merlot and mushroom sauce reduction. The cookoff will be Friday, May 13 in a block party-style setting. 39 teams will be competing in the cookoff. There will be live music, steak, beer, and wine. The cookoff will be on Bankhead street to Johnson Ave from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.