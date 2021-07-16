Skip to content
Cooking with John: D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie
SPONSORED CONTENT: Cooking with John
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 11:26 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 02:28 PM CDT
(
WKRG
) — This weeks’ Cooking with John featured Philly Cheesesteaks from D’Michaels
Guest: Fred Heierbacher
Restaurant: D’Michaels
Location: Theodore
Dish: Original Philly Cheesesteak
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS
Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS
Download the WKRG News APP for Android
