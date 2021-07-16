Cooking with John: D’Michaels Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says 20-year-old Michael Hazelette of Niceville is wanted for a shooting that injured an 18-year-old on March 24, 2021.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Bluewater Boulevard and Antigua Cove around 2:00 pm. Bullet casings were found in the middle of the road, the victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.