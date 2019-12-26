Cooking with John: Dark chocolate and Satsuma Moonpie from the Grand Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza menu

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel Pastry Chef Cory Kimberly Lyons was in the kitchen with John Nodar to create one of the featured items on their New Year’s Eve Extravaganza menu, Dark chocolate and Satsuma Moonpies.

The event takes place on New Year’s Eve in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

You can check out the full menu below.

For more information and tickets, click here.

RECIPE: Dark Chocolate and Satsuma Moonpie

Graham Cracker Cookie

12oz Unsalted Butter

½ cup Light Brown Sugar

½ cup Maple Syrup

½ tsp Vanilla Extract

3 cups All-Purpose Flour

2 ½ cups Graham Cracker Crumbs

1 ½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

4 tbsp. Whole Milk

· In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract together. Let it mix for several minutes until it’s light and fluffy.

· In a separate bowl, combine the flour, crumbs, salt, powder, soda, and cinnamon.

· Add the dry flour mix to the creamed butter mixture. Scrape the sides of the bowl to fully combine.

· Slowly add in the milk and continue to mix until smooth.

· Remove the dough from the mixer and shape into 2 flat discs. Wrap in plastic and let the dough chill for an hour in a cooler.

· Remove from the cooler and use a rolling pin to roll the dough out to a ¼” thickness. Cut out the desired size circles.

· Bake at 325F for 10-12min

· Let it cool completely before assembling the moon pie.

Marshmallow

68 grams gelatin sheets

320ml cold water

800 grams granulated sugar

400 grams light corn syrup

16 each egg whites

Pinch of salt

· Bloom the gelatin in cold water

· In a saucepot over medium heat, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water.

· In a stand mixer with the whip attachment, whip the egg whites and pinch of salt. Whip until frothy.

· Bring the sugar mixture to 210F. Turn the mixer on high and whip until thick and fluffy.

· When the syrup reaches 245F slowly pour it into the whipping egg whites, making sure not to let the hot sugar hit the whip attachment.

· Melt the gelatin over low heat.

· Add the melted gelatin to the whipping whites.

· Continue whipping for approx. 3-5 minutes to let the mixture cool and stiff peaks to form.

· Pipe right away.

Satsuma Jam

2.5 lbs satsumas

2.5 lbs granulated sugar

¼ cup pectin

· Peel the satsumas and cut them into quarters

· Place the satsumas and sugar together in a large stock pot and let it cook until it’s juicy. Stirring occasionally.

· Remove from the heat and use an immersion blender to create a smooth texture.

· Return to heat and add the pectin, whisking to combine. Bring it to a boil, stirring often. It will begin to thicken.

· Let the jam cool before using.

Assembly

2 baked graham cracker cookies

Freshly made marshmallow in a piping bag

Cooled satsuma jam

Melted dark chocolate

· Pipe a ring around the edge of one of the cookies

· Fill the center with satsuma jam

· Place the second cookie on top and press down slightly to flatten the marshmallow

· Dip the assembled moonpie into the melted dark chocolate and place on a piece of parchment paper until the chocolate is completely set up.

