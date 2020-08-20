Cooking with John: Creating your own etoufee

(WKRG) — Tony Sawyer, from Bob’s Downtown Diner, is showing us how to create your etoufee in the week’s Cooking with John. Here’s all you need:

• 1/2 cup butter, cubed

• 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1-1/4 cups chopped celery

• 1 cup chopped green pepper

• 1/2 cup chopped green onions

• 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth

• 1 cup water

• 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 2 pounds frozen cooked crawfish tail meat, thawed

• Hot cooked rice

In a large heavy skillet, melt butter; stir in flour. Cook and stir over low heat for about 20 minutes until mixture is a caramel-colored paste. Add the celery, pepper and onions; stir until coated. Add the broth, water, parsley, tomato paste, bay leaf, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard bay leaf. Add crawfish and heat through. Serve with rice.

Crawfish Etouffee Tips

What’s the difference between Cajun and Creole?

Although both originate from Louisiana and share some similar ingredients, Creole cuisine uses tomatoes and tomato sauces, while Cajun cuisine typically does not. Learn more about Creole and Cajun cuisine.

What does crawfish etouffee taste like?

Crawfish etouffee is a mild, thick stew typically served over rice and packed with Creole flavors. It’s a unique dish you have to try!

Can you eat the yellow stuff in crawfish?

Yes, you can eat the yellow stuff! It comes from an organ of the crawfish and is quite flavorful.

What goes with crawfish etouffee?

This saucy stew calls for slices of hearty homemade bread to sop up the flavorful juices. Try crusty homemade bread or Italian bread. You could also try serving it over cooked penne pasta instead of rice.



Nutrition Facts

1 cup: 250 calories, 13g fat (7g saturated fat), 187mg cholesterol, 579mg sodium, 10g carbohydrate (1g sugars, 1g fiber), 22g protein.

