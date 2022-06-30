MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

Bill-E Stitt will be showing John how to make the classic bacon cheeseburger.

Instructions:

make the patty using Alabama Beef

let that cook and double up on American cheese while the patty is in the pan

plate trick: cover the pan with a plate to allow cheese to melt in a uniform fashion

add toppings to bottom portion of the bun lettuce tomato onion pickles

