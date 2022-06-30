MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.
Bill-E Stitt will be showing John how to make the classic bacon cheeseburger.
Instructions:
- make the patty using Alabama Beef
- let that cook and double up on American cheese while the patty is in the pan
- plate trick: cover the pan with a plate to allow cheese to melt in a uniform fashion
- add toppings to bottom portion of the bun
- lettuce
- tomato
- onion
- pickles
- place patty with cheese on top
- top with bacon and top bun