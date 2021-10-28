Cooking with John: Chicken Salad Chick’s Buffalo Barclay Chicken Dip

(WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, Misty Whitehead with Chicken Salad Chick is whipping up some Buffalo Barclay Chicken Dip!

Ingredients include Chicken Salad Chick’s Buffalo Barclay mix, shredded chicken, Franks Red Hot, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and a shredded cheddar cheese topping. Just pop the mixture into the oven and bake until melty! Serve with Tostitos or Fritos Scoops.

Chicken Salad Chick has three locations in Mobile was well as Gulf Shores, Daphne and Saraland. A location is coming soon to Fairhope.

