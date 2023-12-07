MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Misty Whitehead from Chicken Salad Chick is cooking Buffalo Chicken Dip and Pimento Cheese Bites.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

Buffalo Barclay Chicken Salad

Frank’s Redhot Original Pepper Sauce

Blue Cheese Crumbles

Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Favorite Dipping Snack

Instructions

1. Start with enough Buffalo Barclay to fit your desired baking dish.

2. Add dashes of Frank’s and cheese crumbles to taste.

3. Top with shredded cheese.

4. Bake at 350 for about 20 minutes or until warm throughout.

Pimento Cheese Bites

Ingredients

2 packages of mini phyllo shells

1 package chopped real bacon pieces

large Quick Chick of pimento cheese

1/2 cup mild pepper jelly, melted

Instructions

1. Fill each phyllo shell with a spoonful of pimento cheese 2. Drizzle with melted pepper jelly

3. Sprinkle bacon pieces over the top of each filled shell

4. Bake at 350 on a baking sheet for 5-8 minutes.

5. Serve warm.