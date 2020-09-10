Cooking with John: Chicken on the Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chef Anthony Jackson with Stadium Sports Bar and Grill is preparing Chicken on the Boulevard today. Watch the video above for the recipe.
INFORMATION
The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill
3156 Airport blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 725-6487
Chef: Anthony Jackson
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheStadiumMobile
