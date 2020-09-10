Cooking with John: Chicken on the Boulevard

Cooking with John

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chef Anthony Jackson with Stadium Sports Bar and Grill is preparing Chicken on the Boulevard today. Watch the video above for the recipe.

INFORMATION

The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill
3156 Airport blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 725-6487

Chef: Anthony Jackson

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheStadiumMobile

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories