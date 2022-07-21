MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Bob’s Downtown Diner.
Jessica Shull will be showing John how they prepare their Chicken Cordon Bleu.
- filet the chicken into thin pieces
- stuff with ham and swiss cheese
- toss into seasoned flower, then egg wash, then seasoned bread crumbs
- place onto baking tray
- in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes until golden
- removed and place into fryer until fully cooked
Bob’s Downtown Diner is located in the Entertainment District of Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Walk-ins are welcome – Come out and enjoy. They’re open 70+ hours a week. Stop by, someone in a black apron will smile at you.