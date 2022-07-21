MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Bob’s Downtown Diner.

Jessica Shull will be showing John how they prepare their Chicken Cordon Bleu.

filet the chicken into thin pieces

stuff with ham and swiss cheese

toss into seasoned flower, then egg wash, then seasoned bread crumbs

place onto baking tray

in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes until golden

removed and place into fryer until fully cooked

Bob’s Downtown Diner is located in the Entertainment District of Downtown Mobile, Alabama. Walk-ins are welcome – Come out and enjoy. They’re open 70+ hours a week. Stop by, someone in a black apron will smile at you.