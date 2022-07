MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Vlad Moldoveanu will be showing John how to make a Chicago Style Jim Shoe Sandwich.

The recipe is as follows:

roast beef

corned beef

beef gyro meat

mozzarella on a 9” hoagie bun

pickled red onion

spicy giardiniera

lettuce

tomato

tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Sandwich Co is located in Daphne and also has multiple locations in Mobile. They are open Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.