Cooking with John: Blackened salmon with Yoho Rum and Tacos

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Chris Johnson from Yoho Rum and Tacos joined us again for Cooking with John, and this time Chris brought delicious blackened salmon.

The salmon is pan seared and finished in the over. It’s then plated over couscous and roasted vegetables. The whole delicious plate is then topped with habanero mango aioli and mango salsa.

You can enjoy this and, of course, tacos all year round at Yoho Rum and Tacos. And with NFL Sunday Ticket, you can enjoy delicious food and drink while catching your favorite game.

Yoho Rum and Tacos is located at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Ala.