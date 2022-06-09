ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– This week John Nodar visits Villaggio Grille in Cooking with John.

Terrance Johnson shows John how to make Blackened Salmon Salad. The recipe and instructions are as follows:

oil salmon and add blackening seasoning on both sides

add to grill and start preparing the salad

add arugula and butter lettuce to a bowl

top with champagne vinaigrette consisting of: champagne vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, garlic and shallots

spread over plate and add toppings

after flipping the salmon 3 times during cooking, add on top of the salad and enjoy

Villaggio Grille located at 4790 Main St f108, Orange Beach, AL 36561 inside The Wharf. It is a family friendly and casual dining spot open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer dine-in and takeout.