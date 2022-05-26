FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week John Nodar visits El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina in Cooking with John.

Arturo Tino-Neri shows John how to make Birria Tacos. The recipe for Birria Tacos is as follows:

Trim Brisket Loin and short ribs

put all meat in a roasting pan

add beef base, adobo sauce, garlic and house seasoning

cover with plastic wrap and foil then slow roast at 225 for 8 hours

after the meat has been cooked shred it

drain all remaining juices into a separate container

serve and enjoy

El Diablo Taqueria is located at OWA at 104a South Owa Blvd open Sunday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.