MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Bill E. Stitt from Bill-E’s is cooking Pork Belly Sandwiches. 

Bill-E’s is a casual dining restaurant open seven days a week, best known for its award-winning burgers and house-cured, smoked, and serenaded bacon.

Bill-E’s also provides catering for every occasion. Whether it is private dining or a backyard-style barbecue, Bill-E’s will deliver top-flight creative meals and service. 

Pork Belly Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 1 Fresh Roll buttered and toasted
  • 1 oz. Butter
  • 2 oz. BBQ Sauce (1 OZ on top & 1 OZ on bottom)
  • 2 oz. Caramelized Onion
  • 3 Wickles Sweet Pickles
  • 3 Confit thick Pork Belly slices
  • 2 oz. Cole Slaw
  • 3 oz. Chips

Instructions

  • Grill thick-sliced confit pork belly while toasting a bun on both sides.
  • Place BBQ sauce on bottom and top of bun.
  • Place onion & pickle on bottom bun.
  • Top with overlapping slices of pork belly. 
  • Top with fresh coleslaw