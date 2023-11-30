MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Bill E. Stitt from Bill-E’s is cooking Pork Belly Sandwiches.
Bill-E’s is a casual dining restaurant open seven days a week, best known for its award-winning burgers and house-cured, smoked, and serenaded bacon.
Bill-E’s also provides catering for every occasion. Whether it is private dining or a backyard-style barbecue, Bill-E’s will deliver top-flight creative meals and service.
Pork Belly Sandwich
Ingredients
- 1 Fresh Roll buttered and toasted
- 1 oz. Butter
- 2 oz. BBQ Sauce (1 OZ on top & 1 OZ on bottom)
- 2 oz. Caramelized Onion
- 3 Wickles Sweet Pickles
- 3 Confit thick Pork Belly slices
- 2 oz. Cole Slaw
- 3 oz. Chips
Instructions
- Grill thick-sliced confit pork belly while toasting a bun on both sides.
- Place BBQ sauce on bottom and top of bun.
- Place onion & pickle on bottom bun.
- Top with overlapping slices of pork belly.
- Top with fresh coleslaw