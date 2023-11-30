MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Bill E. Stitt from Bill-E’s is cooking Pork Belly Sandwiches.

Bill-E’s is a casual dining restaurant open seven days a week, best known for its award-winning burgers and house-cured, smoked, and serenaded bacon.

Bill-E’s also provides catering for every occasion. Whether it is private dining or a backyard-style barbecue, Bill-E’s will deliver top-flight creative meals and service.

Pork Belly Sandwich

Ingredients

1 Fresh Roll buttered and toasted

1 oz. Butter

2 oz. BBQ Sauce (1 OZ on top & 1 OZ on bottom)

2 oz. Caramelized Onion

3 Wickles Sweet Pickles

3 Confit thick Pork Belly slices

2 oz. Cole Slaw

3 oz. Chips

Instructions