Cooking with John: Bill E’s Mardi Gras Hot Dog

(WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, we are joined with Billie Stitt from Bill E’s Small Batch Bacon in Fairhope. Billie will be showing us how to keep the good times rolling with their Mardi Gras Hot Dog!

Bill E’s Mardi Gras Hot Dog features sweet green relish, red onion, Comeback sauce, Sriracha, and Peppadews.

You can visit Bill E’s Small Batch Bacon at 19992 Highway 181 in Fairhope, Ala., Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Hours on Sundays are from 10:30 a.m. until “they get tired.”