MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week BILL-E’s in Fairhope hosts John Nodar on Cooking with John and shows us how to make BILL-E’s blended burger.

QTY Ingredients:

1 Bun buttered & toasted

1 OZ Butter

1 9 OZ Prepped Bill E Blended Patty (7oz ground beef & 2 oz chopped lardons)

2 OZ Comeback Sauce

½ cup Lettuce

2 OZ Onion

1 slice Tomato

3 EA Wickle’s Sweet Pickle Chips made in Alabama

1 EA Soft Fried Egg

4 OZ Chips of Fries

Cook & Assemble:

Blend beef & pork into patties. Butter and toast bun. Grill burger following standard procedure. Place Comeback sauce on bottom & top bun, Lettuce, tomato, onions, and sweet pickles. Soft fry an egg and place on top of burger so when it is cut into it runs all over.

Plate ware: ¼ Pan with paper liner & steak knife