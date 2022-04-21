MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week BILL-E’s in Fairhope hosts John Nodar on Cooking with John and shows us how to make BILL-E’s blended burger.
QTY Ingredients:
1 Bun buttered & toasted
1 OZ Butter
1 9 OZ Prepped Bill E Blended Patty (7oz ground beef & 2 oz chopped lardons)
2 OZ Comeback Sauce
½ cup Lettuce
2 OZ Onion
1 slice Tomato
3 EA Wickle’s Sweet Pickle Chips made in Alabama
1 EA Soft Fried Egg
4 OZ Chips of Fries
Cook & Assemble:
Blend beef & pork into patties. Butter and toast bun. Grill burger following standard procedure. Place Comeback sauce on bottom & top bun, Lettuce, tomato, onions, and sweet pickles. Soft fry an egg and place on top of burger so when it is cut into it runs all over.
Plate ware: ¼ Pan with paper liner & steak knife