Cooking with John: Beef Wellington with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining WKRG from the Alabama Cattleman’s Association on Thursday was Ali Cantrell to show us a delicious Classic Beef Wellington.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 center cut beef Tenderloin Roast, chain removed (about 2 pounds)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 8 ounces mushrooms
- 1 large shallot
- 2 tablespoons dry red wine
- 2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (1/2 package), thawed
COOKING:
- Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot. Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast. Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet.
- Heat oven to 425°F. Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not over process. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated. Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool.
- Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven. Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board. Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you. Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge of dough. Place roast in center of mushrooms. Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges. Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut 4 (2-inch) vents in top of pastry.
- Bake in 425°F oven 35 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer Beef Wellington to carving board. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve into slices and serve with your favorite vegetables.