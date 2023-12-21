MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Kathy Adams Phillips from Kathy’s Southern Kitchen is cooking Beef Wellington.

Beef Wellington

Ingredients

2–3-pound beef tenderloin

Salt and black pepper to taste

8 oz package fresh mushrooms, finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 beef bouillon cube

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg (for egg wash)

Instructions

1. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Sear the beef on all sides until nicely browned. Set it aside to allow the beef to cool to room temperature.

2. In the same skillet, sauté the mushrooms, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder and bouillon cube until all the moisture has evaporated and the mixture is nicely browned. Let it cool to room temperature.

3. Roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface to a size that can wrap around the beef tenderloin completely. Place the cooled mushrooms in the center of the puff pastry spreading end to end vertically. Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard over the beef and place beef on top of the mushrooms. Carefully wrap the pastry around the beef, sealing the edges. Trim any excess pastry.

5. Place the Beef Wellington on a baking sheet. Brush the pastry with egg wash (beaten egg).

6. Preheat the oven to 400F. Bake for about 40 minutes until pastry is golden brown and the beef reaches your desired level of doneness (use a meat thermometer to check beef.)

7. Allow the Beef Wellington to rest for about 10 minutes before slicing.

Chef’s Tips

1. The Beef and Mushroom Duxelles can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance. Just refrigerate and allow the Beef tenderloin and Mushroom Duxelles to come to room temperature before assembling.

2. Puff pastry comes with two sheets per package. Use the other sheet to cut out designs to decorate your Beef Wellington before baking.

