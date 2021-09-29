Cooking with John: Beef and brown rice salad with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining WKRG from the Alabama Cattleman’s Association on Wednesday was Ali Cantrell to show us a delicious farmers market beef and brown rice salad.

It is beef month, and the ALA is celebrating with events. Cantrell said the beef and brown rice salad is the perfect dish to pair with beef month, and it all begins with the marinade.

The marinade includes vegetable oil, thyme, black pepper, lemon juice, minced garlic and honey. Marinading the steak for six hours also helps marinade the beef. After it marinades, you can broil the steak for 12 minutes in the over for a deicious, tender and perfectly cooked cut of beef.

Cantrell showed us a version of the salad with brown rice, asparagus, squash, tomatoes and garbanzo beans.

For more about this easy to make and healthy dish, and more about the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, watch the full video above.

For the full recipe and other great dishes, go to beefitswhatsfordinner.com.