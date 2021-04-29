Cooking with John: Barnyard Buffet and Drive Thru

(WKRG) — JJ Nelson with Barnyard Buffet and Drive Thru in Saraland is here to whip up some collard greens from scratch!

Barnyard Buffet and Drive Thru now makes your plates for you: Cafeteria Style! Dine-in meals are still all-you-can-eat (with the drink included in the price).

They also offer to-go plates and $10 curbside pick-up boxes (order at 251-679-1461). They’re closing an hour early, and some items may be temporarily unavailable. All employees wear masks & gloves, tables are spaced six feet apart, hand sanitizer is provided throughout the dining room, gloves and plastic utensils are available upon request, the tables are bare and sanitized after every use, condiments, salt and pepper, sugar, etc., are stored at the server stations and sanitized after each use.

Daily entrees include fried chicken, baked chicken, fried Mississippi catfish fillets, fried whitefish fillets, and pot roast.

Rotating entrees include BBQ pork, baked fish w/ crab sauce, chicken tenders, country fried steak w/ pepper gravy, chicken wings, corn dogs, smothered chicken, dirty rice, bourbon chicken, buffalo tenders, lasagna, chili mac, or chicken pot pie.

Daily soups feature two homemade soups like broccoli cheddar and tomato.

Daily sides are mac and cheese, turnip greens, mashed potatoes and gravy, rice and gravy, green beans, corn, candied yams, yeast rolls, cornbread, and hushpuppies and cheese sauce.

Rotating appetizers include French fries, mozzarella cheese sticks, and fried okra.

Rotating sides include yellow rice, black-eyed peas, okra and tomato succotash, cabbage, red beans and rice, rutabagas, baby limas, white limas, broccoli and cheese, green peas, sliced carrots, speckled butterbeans, yellow squash, BBQ beans, red potatoes, and field peas and snaps.

Call 251-679-1461 to see what’s on the bar today! Barnyard Buffet and Drive Thru is at 1020 U.S. Highway 43 South in Saraland.