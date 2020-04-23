Cooking with John: Bagelheads

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bagelheads owner, Rob Mackey and head dough maker Robert McMillian show us the process of how a bagel is made, start to finish.
To get ahold of some bagels, visit the Bagelheads website here:
RECIPE:
Popular Bagel & Cream Cheese Recipes:
Strawberry Cream Cheese on a Peanut Butter Bagel
Everything Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese
Spinach Parmesan Bagel with Tomato Garlic Pesto Cream Cheese
Snickerdoodle Bagel with Honey Walnut Cream Cheese
