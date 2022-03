MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chevron Pascagoula joins WKRG this week to show us how to cook their award-winning chili.

This dish starts with ground beef and pork sausage. The chili also includes onion, three kinds of beans, and the secret ingredient beer. This chili had Chevron winning first place during the 2021 American Cancer Society Chili cook-off.

As John says if you don’t want to cook this chili yourself, Chevron will be present at the 2022 chili cook off this weekend in downtown Mobile.