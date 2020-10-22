Cooking with John: Autumn Beef and Cider Stew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, we are making Autumn Beef and Cider Stew with Kelly Palmer, Regional Extension Agent from Brewton, Ala. with Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.
With it being Beef Month in Alabama, WKRG brings you beef-inspired dishes. If interested in other beef recipes, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Do I really need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?
- Target to offer shopping reservations to beat the holiday crowds
- USA Health still awaiting state’s approval of proposed surgery center in Fairhope
- MPD allowing drop-offs for in-person absentee voting
- Mexico, U.S. reach last-minute deal on water debt payment