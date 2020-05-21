Cooking with John: Angler’s Beachside Bar & Grill in Fort Walton

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s Cooking with John, we feature shrimp and grits by Angler’s Beachside Bar and Grill with Chef Don Cook.

RECIPE:Part #1- Special Secret Sauce

3/4 lb Andouille Sausage

3/4 lb chopped bacon

1 1/2 C green bell pepper

1/4 C red bell pepper

1 1/2 C Yellow onion

1 tsp Cayenne

3/4 C oil

Heat pot, add and sauté all of part #1

Part #2

3/4 C of Flour

Add part #2 to pot and cook for 3 minutes

Part #3

1 3/4 Quarts of milk

3/4 Quart of heavy cream

Slowly add to pot and stir

Part #4

3/4 pound of Land O’ Lakes white American cheese

1 1/4 Quart of smoked Gouda cheese

Slowly add to pot and stir until melted

Grit Recipe: Yield 1.5 gallons

24 oz Stone Ground Grits

1 LB Butter

1/4 Quart of Cheddar Cheese

1/4 C Salt

1 G of water

Bring water to a boil.

Add Grits

Cook until done (about 35 min on medium heat)

Add butter, cheese, and salt.

Shrimp:

Shrimp (we use large shrimp)

Blacken in a skillet (7 shrimp per plate) Anglers has its house made blackening seasoning

Garnish with

sliced andouille sausage

diced tomatoes

scallions

blackening seasoning

