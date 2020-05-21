Cooking with John: Angler’s Beachside Bar & Grill in Fort Walton

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s Cooking with John, we feature shrimp and grits by Angler’s Beachside Bar and Grill with Chef Don Cook.
For more information on Angler’s, click here.
RECIPE:Part #1- Special Secret Sauce
- 3/4 lb Andouille Sausage
- 3/4 lb chopped bacon
- 1 1/2 C green bell pepper
- 1/4 C red bell pepper
- 1 1/2 C Yellow onion
- 1 tsp Cayenne
- 3/4 C oil
- Heat pot, add and sauté all of part #1
Part #2
- 3/4 C of Flour
- Add part #2 to pot and cook for 3 minutes
Part #3
- 1 3/4 Quarts of milk
- 3/4 Quart of heavy cream
- Slowly add to pot and stir
Part #4
- 3/4 pound of Land O’ Lakes white American cheese
- 1 1/4 Quart of smoked Gouda cheese
- Slowly add to pot and stir until melted
- Grit Recipe: Yield 1.5 gallons
- 24 oz Stone Ground Grits
- 1 LB Butter
- 1/4 Quart of Cheddar Cheese
- 1/4 C Salt
- 1 G of water
- Bring water to a boil.
- Add Grits
- Cook until done (about 35 min on medium heat)
- Add butter, cheese, and salt.
Shrimp:
- Shrimp (we use large shrimp)
- Blacken in a skillet (7 shrimp per plate) Anglers has its house made blackening seasoning
- Garnish with
- sliced andouille sausage
- diced tomatoes
- scallions
- blackening seasoning
