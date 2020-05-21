Cooking with John: Angler’s Beachside Bar & Grill in Fort Walton

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — In this week’s Cooking with John, we feature shrimp and grits by Angler’s Beachside Bar and Grill with Chef Don Cook.

RECIPE:Part #1- Special Secret Sauce

  • 3/4 lb Andouille Sausage
  • 3/4 lb chopped bacon
  • 1 1/2 C green bell pepper
  • 1/4 C red bell pepper
  • 1 1/2 C Yellow onion
  • 1 tsp Cayenne
  • 3/4 C oil
  • Heat pot, add and sauté all of part #1

Part #2

  • 3/4 C of Flour
  • Add part #2 to pot and cook for 3 minutes

Part #3

  • 1 3/4 Quarts of milk
  • 3/4 Quart of heavy cream
  • Slowly add to pot and stir

Part #4

  • 3/4 pound of Land O’ Lakes white American cheese
  • 1 1/4 Quart of smoked Gouda cheese
  • Slowly add to pot and stir until melted
  • Grit Recipe:  Yield 1.5 gallons
  • 24 oz Stone Ground Grits
  • 1 LB Butter
  • 1/4 Quart of Cheddar Cheese
  • 1/4 C Salt
  • 1 G of water
  • Bring water to a boil.
  • Add Grits
  • Cook until done (about 35 min on medium heat)
  • Add butter, cheese, and salt.

Shrimp:

  • Shrimp (we use large shrimp)
  • Blacken in a skillet (7 shrimp per plate) Anglers has its house made blackening seasoning
  • Garnish with
  • sliced andouille sausage
  • diced tomatoes
  • scallions
  • blackening seasoning

