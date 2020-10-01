Cooking with John: Aloha Beef Sliders

(WKRG) — In today’s Cooking with John, we are making Aloha Beef Sliders with Ali Cantrell, director of Education and Outreach for Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

12 sweet Hawaiian honey wheat dinner rolls, split, warmed

Toppings (optional):

Sweet or dill pickle slices or pickled jalapeños

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in barbecue sauce, Worcestershire and pineapple. Bring to a boil and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Divide beef mixture evenly onto rolls. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

October is Beef Month in Alabama. This recipe and many other beef recipes can be found at beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

LATEST STORIES