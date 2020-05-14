GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John segment features a bacon cheeseburger prepared by The Safari Club Gulf Shores at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
For more information about the zoo’s restaurant, click here.
Recipe:
Wood-grilled half pound fresh ground patty
Bacon jam
Pimento cheese
Roasted garlic aioli
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
LATEST STORIES:
- Cooking with John: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, The Safari Club Gulf Shores
- Tracking the Tropics: First named Atlantic storm of 2020 could form in coming days
- Return to Racing: First live sporting event in months kicks off in the Carolinas
- Restaurant uses blow-up dolls to encourage social distancing
- Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan