Cooking with John: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, The Safari Club Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John segment features a bacon cheeseburger prepared by The Safari Club Gulf Shores at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Recipe:

Wood-grilled half pound fresh ground patty
Bacon jam
Pimento cheese
Roasted garlic aioli
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion

