Cooking with John: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, The Safari Club Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Cooking with John segment features a bacon cheeseburger prepared by The Safari Club Gulf Shores at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

For more information about the zoo’s restaurant, click here.

Recipe:

Wood-grilled half pound fresh ground patty

Bacon jam

Pimento cheese

Roasted garlic aioli

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

LATEST STORIES: