MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Josie Jones from Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is cooking Beef Bruschetta with Roasted Garlic Feta Spread.
Ingredients
1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 8 ounces)
5 cloves garlic, smashed
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 loaf ciabatta bread (11 to 14 ounces)
3/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
1 cup diced Roma tomatoes, seeded, ribs removed (about 4 medium tomatoes)
1/3 cup packed Kalamata olives, cut in half lengthwise then into 1/4-inch half moons
1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Heat garlic, vegetable oil and olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until the garlic begins to brown. Remove from heat; set aside to cool.
- Drain garlic from oil. Reserve 2 tablespoons of oil for bread and 2 tablespoons oil for tomato mixture; set aside.
- Cut ciabatta in half lengthwise. Slice into 18, 1/2-inch pieces; place on a shallow-rimmed baking sheet. (You may have some leftover ciabatta.) Brush each piece with reserved 2 tablespoons of garlic oil. Bake in a 375°F oven for 10 minutes. Set aside.
- Chop cooked garlic and return to the same saucepan; add feta. Heat on medium heat; cook 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is melted and looks like ricotta cheese. Keep warm.
- Season steak with salt and pepper. Place steak on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Combine tomatoes, olives, basil and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl; set aside.
- Spread 2 teaspoons of garlic-feta mixture on each piece of toasted ciabatta. Carve steak into 1/4-inch slices. Cut each slice into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place two steak pieces on each piece of ciabatta. Top with 1 tablespoon tomato mixture.