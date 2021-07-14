Cooking with John: Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Surf ‘n’ Turf and Summer Grilling

(WKRG) — On today’s Cooking with John, we are joined with Thomas Cotton Cotton’s Cattle Company with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. Thomas is here to show us how to make Surf ‘n’ Turf and Summer Grilling. He will be cooking the tenderloins on a skillet.

Recipe

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 lemon

6 ounces cooked crab meat, lobster tail meat or shrimp, diced

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1-1/3 cup prepared hollandaise sauce, warmed

Garnish

Chopped fresh parsley leaves, cayenne pepper (optional)