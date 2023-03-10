MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the 34th Annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off happening Saturday, it’s a great time to make some chili with last year’s winners.

Dana Haymaker and Steve Varnes from the APM Terminals Mobile team joined John Nodar at the WKRG News 5 Studios to talk about their award-winning chili. But there are only so many secrets they can reveal.

For the recipe, all they can say is that it contains meat, beans and “other various secret ingredients.”

As for the instructions, they say, ” we are leery about divulging too much,” only some notes about timing and preparation.

With a chili that delicious, we understand. Luckily for John Nodar, Haymaker and Varnes brought a pot of their award-winning chili to taste. They also shared some chili-making essentials so you can get started at home on your own chili recipe.

Want to try their award-winning chili? Head out to the 34th Annual American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in downtown Mobile.

WKRG News 5 will be there, too. You can meet some of the people you love to watch and taste our own delicious chili. We hope to see you there.