FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina.

Arturo Tino-Neri will be showing John how they make their birria tacos.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

Trim Brisket Loin and short ribs

Put all meat in roasting pan

Add beef base, adobo sauce, garlic and house seasoning

Cover with plastic wrap and foil. Slow roast at 225 degrees for 8 hours.

When cooked, take meat out, shred the meat using hand claws

Drain all remaining juices into container

Dip tortilla into oil and add it to the flat pan

Top with onions, cilantro and cheese

Add meat and plate with a side of consommé

El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina is located at 104a South Owa Blvd. Foley, Alabama.