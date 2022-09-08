FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina.

Arturo Tino-Neri will be showing John how they make their birria tacos.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

  • Trim Brisket Loin and short ribs
  • Put all meat in roasting pan
  • Add beef base, adobo sauce, garlic and house seasoning
  • Cover with plastic wrap and foil.  Slow roast at 225 degrees for 8 hours.
  • When cooked, take meat out, shred the meat using hand claws
  • Drain all remaining juices into container
  • Dip tortilla into oil and add it to the flat pan
  • Top with onions, cilantro and cheese
  • Add meat and plate with a side of consommé

El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina is located at 104a South Owa Blvd. Foley, Alabama.