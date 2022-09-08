FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina.
Arturo Tino-Neri will be showing John how they make their birria tacos.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- Trim Brisket Loin and short ribs
- Put all meat in roasting pan
- Add beef base, adobo sauce, garlic and house seasoning
- Cover with plastic wrap and foil. Slow roast at 225 degrees for 8 hours.
- When cooked, take meat out, shred the meat using hand claws
- Drain all remaining juices into container
- Dip tortilla into oil and add it to the flat pan
- Top with onions, cilantro and cheese
- Add meat and plate with a side of consommé
El Diablo Taqueria and Cantina is located at 104a South Owa Blvd. Foley, Alabama.