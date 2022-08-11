MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Billy Ray’s Wings and Things.

Raymond Nobles will be showing John how to make their Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

season steak and add to grill

start chopping and add onions, peppers and mushrooms

chop together and let vegetables cook

add cheese on top and let melt

while cheese is melting, prepare the bun

add mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

place bun on top of steak and cheese and flip over

top with ketchup and enjoy

Billy Ray’s Wings and Things is located at 3944 Government Blvd. Mobile, Al 36693 and is open Tuesday- Sunday.