MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Billy Ray’s Wings and Things.
Raymond Nobles will be showing John how to make their Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- season steak and add to grill
- start chopping and add onions, peppers and mushrooms
- chop together and let vegetables cook
- add cheese on top and let melt
- while cheese is melting, prepare the bun
- add mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- place bun on top of steak and cheese and flip over
- top with ketchup and enjoy
Billy Ray’s Wings and Things is located at 3944 Government Blvd. Mobile, Al 36693 and is open Tuesday- Sunday.