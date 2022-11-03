MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

28 oz can green beans, drained and rinsed well

3 slices bacon, finely chopped

1/2 small onion, finely chopped

2 cups chicken broth

3 tsp. Cavender’s Greek Seasoning

Heat a pot over medium high heat, and add bacon

Cook for 5 minutes until lightly browned

Add onion and cook for another 5 minutes until onions are soft

Add green beans, chicken broth, and Cavender’s. Stir to combine

Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer

Simmer for 30 minutes

Serve hot

All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.