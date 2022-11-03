MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make the best ever green beans just in time for Thanksgiving!
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- 28 oz can green beans, drained and rinsed well
- 3 slices bacon, finely chopped
- 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 3 tsp. Cavender’s Greek Seasoning
- Heat a pot over medium high heat, and add bacon
- Cook for 5 minutes until lightly browned
- Add onion and cook for another 5 minutes until onions are soft
- Add green beans, chicken broth, and Cavender’s. Stir to combine
- Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer
- Simmer for 30 minutes
- Serve hot
All of these ingredients can be found at your local Greer’s.