MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ.
Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls.
The recipe and instructions are as follows:
- start with the eggroll wrap
- add pepper jack cheese
- slow roasted pork
- another slice of cheese
- jalapeño coleslaw
- seal with egg wash
- roll up and fry for 3 minutes
Grover T's BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL.