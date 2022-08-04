MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ.

Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls.

The recipe and instructions are as follows:

start with the eggroll wrap

add pepper jack cheese

slow roasted pork

another slice of cheese

jalapeño coleslaw

seal with egg wash

roll up and fry for 3 minutes

Grover T’s BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL. Their New Drive-thru is convenient for you to pull in & pick-up some `Q’ on the go -or- you can carry out your order for a family picnic, party, business meeting or to take home. They are becoming known as `Catering Experts’ offering numerous self-serve & full–service options for Weddings, Business & Church Gathering to name a few occasions.