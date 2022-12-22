MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make Baked Brie with Cranberry Sauce.

Ingredients

8 oz round or wedge of brie

14 oz can whole berry cranberry sauce

Juice of 1 small orange

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. red cayenne pepper

2 pinches ground cloves

Crackers for serving

Preparation

Stir together cranberry sauce, orange juice, cinnamon, kosher salt, red cayenne pepper, and ground cloves together in a small sauce pot over medium heat.

Simmer for 5 minutes then allow to cool slightly for 5-10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place unwrapped brie on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 5-6 minutes, just until brie starts to ooze.

Spoon cranberry sauce over baked brie. Serve with crackers.

