PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – The biggest attraction to Perdido Key is, of course, the beautiful beach. But who’s there to check in on the wildlife that call the beach their home? The Sea Turtle Patrol Team.

They’re up before the sun, patrolling the beaches of Pensacola and Perdido Key.

Every morning, rain or shine, the team of about 45 volunteers can be found looking out for adult turtles, and checking on nests and hatchlings.

“Monitoring sea turtles is extremely important on our beaches because obviously more than just sea turtles and other wildlife live her now,” said Samantha Bolduc, the Environmental Program Manager, with Escambia County Natural Resources Management. “So by monitoring these nests we can give them the best chance for success.”

The team works from May to September. In addition to their efforts on the beach, they educate people on how to protect sea turtles.

One of the tips, not flashing white lights near the turtles.

“We want to make sure that if you’re gonna walk the beach at night that you use a red light, and if you’re one of our coastal homeowners or condo owners that you’re using turtle friendly lighting on your unit in the evenings,” aid Bolduc. “And then of course remember to leave only footprints.”

In addition to protecting the wildlife and educating the public, volunteers are able catch the sunrise while connecting with the people of Perdido Key.

“Seeing the same folks on the beach every morning, those who truly love the resources they love the beach they love wild life. We know that they’re going to be out here just like us they’re going to be out here rain or shine. Picking up trash, photographing wildlife and just enjoying the natural beauty that Perdido Key has to offer,” said Bolduc.

If you’re interested in joining the team, Escambia County will begin looking for volunteers in the winter. They say being a morning person is encouraged but not required.

“It makes the early mornings and late nights worth it when you know you’re helping an endangered species on to fulfill it’s life history,” said Bolduc.